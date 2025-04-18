Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

