Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. This represents a 36.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

