Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

