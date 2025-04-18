Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Artesian Resources by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.3014 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

