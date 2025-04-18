Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised Nature’s Sunshine Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NATR stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

