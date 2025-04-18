Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,500 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Scott Peyree bought 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,719.58. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LendingTree Price Performance
Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $62.49.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
