Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edwards Lifesciences stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,660.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,172 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.