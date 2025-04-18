Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson Controls International stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.