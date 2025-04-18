Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shell stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

