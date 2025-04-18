Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 20,597 shares.The stock last traded at $62.56 and had previously closed at $60.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $285,805.26. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.