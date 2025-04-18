Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:HWX Q1 Earnings

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

HWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins lowered Headwater Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$5.84 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.58.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.