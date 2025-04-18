Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $264,813,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,689 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 967.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,087,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,793,000 after purchasing an additional 985,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.