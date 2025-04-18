Reviewing Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) & Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS)

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) and Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Optex Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Optex Systems has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optex Systems 11.87% 22.99% 16.90% Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odysight.Ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Optex Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optex Systems and Odysight.Ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optex Systems $35.23 million 1.12 $3.77 million $0.61 9.36 Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.01 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.19

Optex Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optex Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Optex Systems beats Odysight.Ai on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing. Odysight.ai Inc. is based in Omer, Israel.

