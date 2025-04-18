Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

