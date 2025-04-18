Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 5,068,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 48,583,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

