Robert W. Baird Cuts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $100.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.