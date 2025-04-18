Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 20,601 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

