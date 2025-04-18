Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 878 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

