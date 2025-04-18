Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $653.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.