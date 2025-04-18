Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,392,000 after buying an additional 63,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $697,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $439.76 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

