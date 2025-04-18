Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.64 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,286,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,516,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,389 shares of company stock valued at $74,559,343 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.6 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

