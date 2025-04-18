Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,701 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,068,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,025,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 792,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.