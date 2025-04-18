Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,558 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

