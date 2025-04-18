Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $60,990.00 in Stock

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Larson Family Inve Irrevocable bought 57,000 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $60,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,890. The trade was a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.03 on Friday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 327,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 87,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 134,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

