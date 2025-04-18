Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.19. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $138.38 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

