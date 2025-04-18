Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$354.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,500.00. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $179,329. 44.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

