Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Rollins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 54.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,437 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

