Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,364 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

