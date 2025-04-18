Royal Bank of Canada Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $12.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Redfin Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,968.40. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Redfin by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

