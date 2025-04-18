RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Increased by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,198,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in RPM International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $103.14 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

