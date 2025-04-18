Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

