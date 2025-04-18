Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on Global Payments in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

