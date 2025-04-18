Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

GEHC opened at $62.37 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

