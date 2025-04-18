Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

