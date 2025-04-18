Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,484 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,132,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,560,000 after buying an additional 147,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.93 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

