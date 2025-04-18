Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SASR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $21,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 93.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,271,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,235,000 after acquiring an additional 615,591 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 665,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 484,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

