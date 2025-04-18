Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $135,933,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,073 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after acquiring an additional 861,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

