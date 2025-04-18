Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Update

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scepter Trading Up 19.0 %

OTCMKTS:BRZL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Scepter has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Scepter

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

