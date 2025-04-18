Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Schrödinger stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

