Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 98,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 935,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Seadrill Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seadrill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 303,839 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Seadrill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seadrill by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

