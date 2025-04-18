Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Lower Earnings for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.19. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.93.

LMT opened at $463.80 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

