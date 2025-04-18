Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.43 and traded as high as $28.49. Security Federal shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $90.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.20%.

Security Federal Increases Dividend

About Security Federal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

