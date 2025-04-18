Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Servotronics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Servotronics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.04 and a beta of 0.51. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
Further Reading
