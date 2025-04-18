Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $36.35 on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

