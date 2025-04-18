Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.97 Million (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,487.45 or 0.99917543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,064.65 or 0.99417526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00293665 USD and is down -16.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $988,250.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

