Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Porvair Price Performance
Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £335.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.74. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 594 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($10.11).
Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts predict that Porvair will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Porvair Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Porvair
In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £501,200 ($664,986.07). Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
