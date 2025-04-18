Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £335.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.74. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 594 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($10.11).

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts predict that Porvair will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £501,200 ($664,986.07). Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

