Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Rises By 52.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:AGNCO opened at $24.56 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5976 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

