Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Declines By 35.3%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.34. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 billion. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

