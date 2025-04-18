Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Declines By 35.3%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 billion. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 3.72%.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
