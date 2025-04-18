Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Decreases By 33.8%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BROG opened at $1.20 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
