Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Grows By 44.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. CHS has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $26.71.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.